Steven Taylor replaces Andrew Durante as Phoenix captain

AAP
Former English Premier League defender Steven Taylor has been handed the Wellington Phoenix captain's armband after 11 seasons in the care of Andrew Durante.

Coach Ufuk Talay confirmed Taylor will lead a new-look Phoenix in the 2019-20 A-League, after Durante was one of 14 players to depart from last season.

The 33-year-old Taylor played more than 200 games for Newcastle United and impressed in his maiden Phoenix campaign last year alongside Durante in central defence.

Taylor made a winning start to his captaincy as the Phoenix steamrolled Central League club Wairarapa United 7-0 in Masterton last night.

New forwards David Ball and Jaushua Sotirio both bagged doubles while Mexican midfield signing Ulises Davile also registered a goal.

Phoenix's Steven Taylor (C celebrates a goal during the A-League Phoenix vs Jets football match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 21st of October 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Steven Taylor. Source: Associated Press
