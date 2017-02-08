'Steve kicked lumps out of me!' Noel Barkley on All Whites legend Steve Sumner's attitude to training
Barkley told 1 NEWS that his first experience with the former New Zealand captain, who has died after battling prostate cancer, was one he'll never forget.
The All Whites lost to Scotland 5-2, but Sumner's moment of magic in the box is a piece of Kiwi sporting history.
Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.
