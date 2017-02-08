 

'Steve kicked lumps out of me!' Noel Barkley on All Whites legend Steve Sumner's attitude to training

1 NEWS

Barkley told 1 NEWS that his first experience with the former New Zealand captain, who has died after battling prostate cancer, was one he'll never forget.
The All Whites lost to Scotland 5-2, but Sumner's moment of magic in the box is a piece of Kiwi sporting history.
Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.
'I decided to go for the kill' - young Indian cricketer clobbers record T20 triple ton - off just 79 balls!

Big-hitting Jesse Ryder signs up for Hong Kong T20 Blitz tournament

Stephen Kearney put his boys through their paces ahead of the Warriors' upcoming clash with the Storm.

Raw: Warriors turn up the intensity with training overhaul ahead of pre-season hit out

The world No 1 has employed South African Gary Gilchrist to keep her game in top form.

Who's Lydia's new coach? World No. 1 reveals her new right-hand man

Warriors star Johnson was used to promote the annual Auckland event, but didn't feature once as his side underwhelmed.

'It was his decision' – Stephen Kearney backs Shaun Johnson after short-changing Nines fans

