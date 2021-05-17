TODAY |

Star striker Tomer Hemed departs Wellington Phoenix

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wellington Phoenix have confirmed star striker Tomer Hemed will not be re-signing with the club for next season.

Source: 1 NEWS

In 21 matches last year, the 34-year-old Israeli forward scored 11 goals and assisted three others for the Phoenix in his maiden A-League campaign.

He was one of the key figures in the Phoenix's late charge towards the playoff spots, however they ultimately fell short.

Hemed and midfielder Cameron Devlin are the two biggest names to depart the Phoenix this offseason.

Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
2
Robertson reveals All Blacks clause in new Crusaders deal
3
Barrett reveals friendly-fire at training caused black eyes
4
'Freestyler' Angus Ta'avao busts out rap for Tokyo-bound swimmer
5
Breach of Tokyo's Covid restrictions sees two overseas media sent home
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Is it coming home? England thrash Ukraine to bring Euros title within reach

Denmark into Euros semis as fairytale run continues

Italy overcome Belgium to advance to Euros semifinals

Spain through to semi-finals of Euros on penalties