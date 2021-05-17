Star striker Tomer Hemed departs Wellington Phoenix

The Wellington Phoenix have confirmed star striker Tomer Hemed will not be re-signing with the club for next season.
Source: 1 NEWS
In 21 matches last year, the 34-year-old Israeli forward scored 11 goals and assisted three others for the Phoenix in his maiden A-League campaign.
He was one of the key figures in the Phoenix's late charge towards the playoff spots, however they ultimately fell short.
Hemed and midfielder Cameron Devlin are the two biggest names to depart the Phoenix this offseason.