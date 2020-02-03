TODAY |

Spurs stun 10-man Manchester City after two controversial VAR decisions

Source:  Associated Press

London Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Steven Bergwijn has scored a stunning debut goal in a 2-0 win over 10-man Manchester City marked by two controversial VAR decisions around the same first-half penalty.

Tottenham's new signing, Steven Bergwijn scored a stunning debut goal. Source: SKY

City striker Sergio Aguero was tripped in the 36th minute today and after two minutes of play, VAR awarded a penalty that Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris saved from Ilkay Guendogan. Lloris then collided with Raheem Sterling on the rebound but a second penalty decision was overturned.

After current champions City lost defender Oleksandr Zinchenko to a red card, Bergwijn bounced in a brilliant effort on 63 minutes before teammate Son Heung Min sealed victory with his low drive eight minutes later.

Earlier on Sunday, Burnley and Arsenal fought to a goalless stalemate at Turf Moor, but Burnley's Jay Rodriguez had a bad stroke of luck as he was denied a game-clinching goal by the crossbar.

