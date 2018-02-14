Spurs mount impressive comeback to keep Champions League contest with Juventus even at end of first leg

Tottenham recovered from conceding twice inside the opening nine minutes to draw 2-2 at Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 match this morning.

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice, including a penalty, but the Argentina forward also hit the bar from another spot kick at the end of an exhilarating first half.

Tottenham had managed to reduce the deficit by then through Harry Kane, who was thwarted on several other occasions by Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, and Christian Eriksen leveled in the 72nd minute.

The second leg is on March 7.

"It was an excellent performance after that (start) and we deserved to get back into the game," Kane told BT Sport. "We look back now, two away goals we're taking to Wembley, it's a great result.