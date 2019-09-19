Spurs blow two-goal lead, settle for Champions League draw against Olympiakos

Tottenham gave up a two-goal lead and had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Olympiakos in the Champions League this morning.

Harry Kane scored a clinical penalty in the 26th minute after being carelessly brought down by Yassine Meriah, and Lucas Moura made it 2-0 four minutes later with a strike from 20 metres.

But Olympiakos was rewarded for its persistence and Daniel Podence found the net before the break after exchanging passes with Mathieu Valbuena.

The French international leveled from the penalty spot in the 54th minute.

"We got ourselves in a great position but obviously, the goal before the first half changed the momentum," Kane said.

"(Getting) two goals away from home that's not bad, but overall we're disappointed because this is the kind of game we'd want to be winning."

Tottenham, a Champions League finalist last season, brought on Son Heung-min for the last 17 minutes but the South Korean produced little threat on the left.

Olympiakos returned to the Champions League after a year's absence but sorely missed striker Kostas Fortounis, out with a knee injury, and defender Pape Abou Cisse who has influenza.

But Ruben Semedo returned to fitness and paid tribute to his teammates.

"Every player wants to be in the Champions League, and so do I. So we spare no effort and that worked for us," he said.