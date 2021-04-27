TODAY |

Spotify founder seeking $4 billion Arsenal takeover

Source:  AAP

Spotify founder Daniel Ek is mulling over a takeover bid for Arsenal which could reportedly also involve former players Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek is mulling a takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club. Source: Getty

Owned by American billionaire Stan Kroenke, Arsenal were one of six Premier League clubs to sign up for a breakaway European Super League last week before quickly withdrawing from the process.

That led to new protests against Kroenke's ownership, with thousands of supporters marching on the Emirates Stadium ahead of Friday's Premier League defeat to Everton.

Just before kick-off, Swedish billionaire Ek sent a tweet saying he would be interested in purchasing the club should Kroenke be willing to sell.

It was then reported on Monday that Ek, 38, had begun to make inquiries over the weekend into the viability of a takeover bid and that Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira were all on board as part of his plan.

Kroenke is thought to want at least $3.85 billion if he is to consider selling the club he has run since April 2011.

Any deal may be extremely difficult to do given Josh Kroenke, the club director and Stan Kroenke’s son, reinforced at a fans’ forum last week that his family have “no intention” of walking away.

“I still believe we’re fit to carry on in our positions as custodians of Arsenal,” he said, pledging to build trust between the ownership and support.

Football
UK and Europe
Music
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Liam Messam set to make shock return to injury-ravaged Chiefs
2
Spotify founder seeking $4 billion Arsenal takeover
3
Scientists discover cause of freediver blackouts in dark depths of Lake Taupō
4
78,113 attend Aussie Rules match, setting record for biggest sports crowd since Covid-19 began
5
Confirmed: All Blacks to face off against Wales for Halloween Test match
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:39

UK's Boris Johnson denies saying thousands of corpses better than third lockdown

Russian authorities suspend operations of Navalny's offices

EU launches legal action against vaccine-maker AstraZeneca
00:30

Wellington Phoenix remain in finals hunt after last-gasp victory