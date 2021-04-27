Spotify founder seeking $4 billion Arsenal takeover

Spotify founder Daniel Ek is mulling over a takeover bid for Arsenal which could reportedly also involve former players Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

Owned by American billionaire Stan Kroenke, Arsenal were one of six Premier League clubs to sign up for a breakaway European Super League last week before quickly withdrawing from the process.

That led to new protests against Kroenke's ownership, with thousands of supporters marching on the Emirates Stadium ahead of Friday's Premier League defeat to Everton.

Just before kick-off, Swedish billionaire Ek sent a tweet saying he would be interested in purchasing the club should Kroenke be willing to sell.

It was then reported on Monday that Ek, 38, had begun to make inquiries over the weekend into the viability of a takeover bid and that Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira were all on board as part of his plan.

Kroenke is thought to want at least $3.85 billion if he is to consider selling the club he has run since April 2011.

Any deal may be extremely difficult to do given Josh Kroenke, the club director and Stan Kroenke’s son, reinforced at a fans’ forum last week that his family have “no intention” of walking away.