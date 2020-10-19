TODAY |

Spectacular strike secures dramatic draw for West Ham over Tottenham

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Gareth Bale has endured a bitter sweet return in Tottenham Hotspur colours, as he watched his side relinquish a 3-0 lead against West Ham United.

The Welshman was subbed on in the second half, completing his return to the club after joining on loan from Real Madrid.

The forward though was powerless to prevent the Hammers' incredible comeback in the London derby.

West Ham scored three goals in 12 minutes, capped off by a vicious long range strike from Manuel Lanzini to seal a 3-3 draw.

Spurs coach Jose Mourinho was livid with his side's inability to close out the Premier League clash, especially considering Tottenham lead after the first minute.

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini, 2nd right, scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Source: Associated Press

'It is not easy to be losing 3-0 and be dominated, to keep the belief. I knew they are a different team to last season, but to lose an advantage of three goals is a big punishment and eventually deserved," said the Portuguese manager.

"This is a game that was in the pocket and we lost two points."

The 3-3 draw leaves Tottenham in 6th while West Ham are just behind in 8th.

