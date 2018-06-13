Spark secure rights to English Premier League football from 2019

Spark have added to their growing number of sports content, securing the rights for the English Premier League for the 2019/20 season on a three year deal.
Already having secured the rights for next year's Rugby World Cup (along with TVNZ), and the 2021 Women's World Cup, football fans now also have a reason to subscribe to Spark's services.
Spark today confirmed that they have also secured the rights to Manchester United TV, owned by the English giants, offered on a subscription basis as early as next year.
In a statement this morning, Spark's new head of sport Jeff Latch confirmed the news.
"We can't wait to bring New Zealand this new sport streaming service - which will deliver great content and a great experience at great value," he said.
"It will offer a whole lot more freedom when it comes to what you watch, where you watch and, with Kiwis now owning more than 5 million internet-capable devices, what you watch it on. We're confident once Kiwis experience sports streaming they'll never go back to traditional television viewing alone."
Premier League Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore also praised Spark for their acquisition.
"We are very pleased to welcome Spark as a new Premier League partner for the three seasons 2019/20 to 2021/22.
"They have exciting plans to make the competition available on multiple platforms, and we look forward to working with them to provide the best Premier League action to fans across New Zealand."
Pricing options and packages will be announced closer to the launch date.