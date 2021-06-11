TODAY |

Spanish army called in to vaccinate football team after Covid-19 bubble broken

Source:  Associated Press

Spain hopes captain Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente will still have an impact on the European Championship after both players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish Army have been called in to administer vaccinations to the team, but it's looking well overdue. Source: 1 NEWS

Llorente’s positive test on Tuesday may have been erroneous after further tests came back negative, coach Luis Enrique said overnight (local time).

The Leeds defender will undergo another test tonight, and if that comes back negative again, the team said he can return to the squad before Spain's first match on Tuesday morning against Sweden.

Spain’s preparations were thrown off after Busquets tested positive last Sunday. Players who test positive must stay in isolation for at least 10 days, meaning Busquets would miss the opener against Sweden.

Luis Enrique said "we are going to wait for him".

"The good thing is that he has time on his side. Busquets will be on the squad, no doubt. Busquets is fine, without symptoms, so he can train and stay in shape. We hope that it can all end up in a scare."

In Group E, Spain also plays Poland on June 20 and Slovakia on June 24 in Seville.

The rest of Spain’s players have passed daily coronavirus tests. Even so, Luis Enrique called up extra players and created two separate sides to reduce the chances that an outbreak could leave him without a team.

This week, Spain’s health ministry announced the armed forces would administer vaccines to the players on the national team.

The federation said the team would get vaccinated tonight and no additional shots would be needed.

Luis Enrique said he hoped the vaccines would not cause any adverse reactions, which usually are limited to fever and tiredness, for his players before a match. Many people do not have any reaction to the shots.

"I would like them to get vaccines as soon as possible," he said.

"Each person reacts differently. It would be bothersome to not be able to count on a player."

