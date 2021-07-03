TODAY |

Spain through to semi-finals of Euros on penalties

Source:  Associated Press

Mikel Oyarzabal converted the decisive spot kick this morning to give Spain a spot in the European Championship semifinals following a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Switzerland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Spain are through to the semi-finals of the Euros after defeating Switzerland in a penalty shootout. Source: SKY

The match had ended in a 1-1 draw through extra time.

Oyarzabal scored past goalkeeper Yann Sommer, whose penalty save on France striker Kylian Mbappe's shot in a shootout in the round of 16 had put Switzerland into the quarterfinals at the tournament for the first time.

Spain celebrate clinching a semi-final berth in the Euros after defeating Switzerland in a penalty shootout. Source: Associated Press

Spain's players and coaching staff poured onto the field at Saint Petersburg Stadium to celebrate with Oyarzabal as many from the Switzerland team fell to their knees inside the center circle.

Spain will play either Belgium or Italy in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London. The team is two wins away from emulating the country's golden generation, which won European titles in 2008 and 2012.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Papalii leaves media in stitches after cheeky dig at Josh Kronfeld
2
Gold medal favourite banned from Olympics after positive marijuana test
3
Dane Coles 'still dark' with Barrett about Blues move
4
All Black Caleb Clarke only a reserve for Olympic sevens team
5
Foster jokes Mo'unga-Barrett No. 10 battle decided by coin
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Spain survive bizarre own-goal to advance to Euro quarters

Despair for Ronaldo as Portugal exit Euros

Dutch player sent off as Czechs advance to Euro quarters

Italy, Denmark first teams through to quarter-finals of Euros