Spain through to semi-finals of Euros on penalties

Mikel Oyarzabal converted the decisive spot kick this morning to give Spain a spot in the European Championship semifinals following a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Switzerland.

The match had ended in a 1-1 draw through extra time.

Oyarzabal scored past goalkeeper Yann Sommer, whose penalty save on France striker Kylian Mbappe's shot in a shootout in the round of 16 had put Switzerland into the quarterfinals at the tournament for the first time.

Spain celebrate clinching a semi-final berth in the Euros after defeating Switzerland in a penalty shootout. Source: Associated Press

Spain's players and coaching staff poured onto the field at Saint Petersburg Stadium to celebrate with Oyarzabal as many from the Switzerland team fell to their knees inside the center circle.