TODAY |

Spain striker delivers ridiculously cheeky penalty

1 NEWS
Topics
Football

Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz provided a classic penalty from the spot, helping his side to a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid in Spain's La Liga this morning.

With the scores locked at 0-0, Bilbao were awarded a penalty with the aid of VAR, which the 37-year old Arduriz stepped up to take.

He then placed the ball on the spot, before simply swatting it past the keeper with no run-up whatsoever.

The penalty couldn't help Bilbao to a much needed win though, with Valladolid scoring an equaliser late on for a 1-1 stalemate.

Aritz Aduriz's effort for Athletic Bilbao helped his side to a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid. Source: SKY
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
2
Because the NRL organised the much, they reportedly took most of the profits.
'NRL took advantage of Mate Ma'a Tonga' - Leaked report claims unfair treatment of Tongan players after historic Kangaroos Test
3
Tim Ludeman nailed his take of the late, great commentator in the Big Bash League.
Aussie wicketkeeper has commentators in hysterics with spot-on Richie Benaud impression
4
The Kiwi star is playing it cool ahead of a possible All-Star stint.
'I don't care, mate' – Steven Adams' death-stare response to All-Star speculation
5
Ahead of a return to the Sevens World Series next year, the Tongan sevens team held an open trial in Auckland.
Tongan sevens team hold open trial in Auckland ahead of return to Sevens World Series
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:15
The Gunners oozed class to defeat the Clarets 3-1.

Arsenal thrash Burnley to return to winning ways in Premier League
00:15
The Nix picked up a third straight win with a 3-1 victory.

Phoenix produce second half masterclass to destroy Brisbane Roar
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 file photo, Molde's head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches his team prior to the Europa League play-off round, first leg soccer match between Zenit and Molde at Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. Manchester United announced Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018, they have hired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as its manager until the end of the season, bringing the Norwegian back to the club 20 seasons after he scored its winning goal in the Champions League final. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)

Manchester United caretaker boss wants full time gig
00:15
The Reds will be top at Christmas after a 2-0 win at Molineux.

Liverpool consolidate Premier League top spot with victory over Wolves