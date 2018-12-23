Spain striker delivers ridiculously cheeky penalty

Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz provided a classic penalty from the spot, helping his side to a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid in Spain's La Liga this morning.

With the scores locked at 0-0, Bilbao were awarded a penalty with the aid of VAR, which the 37-year old Arduriz stepped up to take.

He then placed the ball on the spot, before simply swatting it past the keeper with no run-up whatsoever.