Spain striker delivers ridiculously cheeky penalty

Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz provided a classic penalty from the spot, helping his side to a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid in Spain's La Liga this morning.
With the scores locked at 0-0, Bilbao were awarded a penalty with the aid of VAR, which the 37-year old Arduriz stepped up to take.
He then placed the ball on the spot, before simply swatting it past the keeper with no run-up whatsoever.
The penalty couldn't help Bilbao to a much needed win though, with Valladolid scoring an equaliser late on for a 1-1 stalemate.