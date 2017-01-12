Southampton edge Liverpool in League Cup semi-finals

Liverpool endured more cup frustration when Southampton won the first leg of their League Cup semifinal 1-0 today.

Nathan Redmond scored the only goal in the 20th minute and Southampton could rue not building a stronger lead to take to Anfield in two weeks' time.

Liverpool was struggling against a Premier League rival — unlike on Monday, when fourth-tier side Plymouth drew 0-0 at Anfield in the FA Cup to force a replay.

Liverpool is competing for silverware on three fronts domestically in Juergen Klopp's first full season in charge, with Liverpool second in the Premier League and pursuing a first English title since 1990.