South Korean ignores Wood's handshake after football loss

A South Korean footballer appears to have forgotten about the Olympic spirit after last night's loss to the OlyWhites after he was caught on camera refusing to shake goalscorer Chris Wood's hand in defeat.

New Zealand made history in Koshima last night with their first Olympic win ever, taking down South Korea 1-0 thanks to a VAR-assisted goal by Wood midway through the second half.

Following the match, The OlyWhites' celebrations and joy at their historic moment was caught on camera with players embracing each other before acknowledging the South Koreans for a tight contest.

That was until Wood met Lee Dong-gyeong.

Lee refused to look at Wood for the exchange and while he raised his hand, didn't shake it before walking off, leaving the Premier League star amused but unfazed.

The moment has gone viral on social media with fans slamming Lee's actions.

Lee Dong-gyeong looks away from Chris Wood after the Olympic football match between New Zealand and South Korea. Source: 1 NEWS

"The game can be lost, but his behaviour was unsportsmanlike and very disappointing," said one spectator online.

"Very disrespectful display despite the sadness of defeat. Must show respect to the victors," said another.

