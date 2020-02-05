TODAY |

South Korean fans get $482 in court-ordered compensation after Ronaldo didn't play in friendly

Source:  1 NEWS

A South Korean court has ordered a match organiser to compensate two fans after Cristiano Ronaldo didn't play in an advertised friendly.

The match organiser was ordered to compensate two fans after Cristiano Ronaldo didn't play in the match against a Korean League All Star team. Source: 1 NEWS

Fans were told the Juventus star would play at least 45 minutes against a Korean League All Star team last July.

But when the Portuguese didn't come off the bench, fans were left outraged leading to the lawsuit.

Both supporters will receive $482 for "mental anguish" caused.

The lawyer at the centre of the case says he's representing a further 87 plaintiffs in relation to the match.

