South Korean fans get $482 in court-ordered compensation after Ronaldo didn't play in friendly

A South Korean court has ordered a match organiser to compensate two fans after Cristiano Ronaldo didn't play in an advertised friendly.
Fans were told the Juventus star would play at least 45 minutes against a Korean League All Star team last July.
But when the Portuguese didn't come off the bench, fans were left outraged leading to the lawsuit.
Both supporters will receive $482 for "mental anguish" caused.
The lawyer at the centre of the case says he's representing a further 87 plaintiffs in relation to the match.