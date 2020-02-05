South Korean fans get $482 in court-ordered compensation after Ronaldo didn't play in friendly

A South Korean court has ordered a match organiser to compensate two fans after Cristiano Ronaldo didn't play in an advertised friendly.

Fans were told the Juventus star would play at least 45 minutes against a Korean League All Star team last July.

But when the Portuguese didn't come off the bench, fans were left outraged leading to the lawsuit.

Both supporters will receive $482 for "mental anguish" caused.