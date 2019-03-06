TODAY |

South Korea outclass Football Ferns in Cup of Nations in Melbourne

AAP
So-yun Ji's long range strike has helped South Korea to a 2-0 win over New Zealand in their final Cup of Nations clash today.

The Chelsea star climbed off the bench to change the game, turning Melbourne City defender Rebekah Stott inside out before firing home past Erin Nayler.

Another substitute, Mi-ra Moon, pounced on a spilled shot from the same goalkeeper to double South Korea's advantage as full-time loomed.

The result means South Korea are likely to finish second in the friendly tournament, behind Australia.

The Matildas need only a draw or narrow loss to expected easybeats Argentina in tonight's fixture to win the tournament.

Ji has been one of the stars of the event, scoring four goals for her country including a fine free kick in her side's 4-1 loss to the Matildas in Brisbane.

Football Ferns' Rosie White in action during the Cup of Nations football match between New Zealand Football Ferns Vs Korea at AAMI Park in Melbourne Australia. Wednesday 6th March 2019. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz
Football Ferns' Rosie White in action during a Cup of Nations match against South Korea at AAMI Park in Melbourne. Source: Photosport
