South Korea outclass Football Ferns in Cup of Nations in Melbourne

So-yun Ji's long range strike has helped South Korea to a 2-0 win over New Zealand in their final Cup of Nations clash today.

The Chelsea star climbed off the bench to change the game, turning Melbourne City defender Rebekah Stott inside out before firing home past Erin Nayler.

Another substitute, Mi-ra Moon, pounced on a spilled shot from the same goalkeeper to double South Korea's advantage as full-time loomed.

The result means South Korea are likely to finish second in the friendly tournament, behind Australia.

The Matildas need only a draw or narrow loss to expected easybeats Argentina in tonight's fixture to win the tournament.