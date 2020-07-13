TODAY |

Son Heung-min pounces on Arsenal error as Spurs earn win over North London foes

Associated Press

Son Heung-min scored the equalizer and set up the winner as Tottenham came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 this morning, reviving hopes of European qualification for Jose Mourinho's faltering side.

In the first Premier League north London derby at Tottenham's new stadium, Alexandre Lacazette bent Arsenal's opener into the top corner in the 16th minute.

But Sead Kolašinac's misplaced pass allowed Tottenham to level inside three minutes, with Son taking the ball out to a tight angle but still managing to chip goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Son, who was dropped from the starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, provided the corner that Toby Alderweireld sent past Martínez in the 81st with a glancing header.

Son was taken off in stoppage time. But there were no fans to applaud the South Korean's contribution as they are not allowed into stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham moved above Arsenal into eighth place. Europa League qualification is now the target for a team that reached the Champions League final last season.

