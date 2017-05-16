 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Solar-powered stadium, vegan players - meet football's greenest club that just got promoted to the English Football League

share

Source:

BBC

Forest Green Rovers beat Tranmere 3-1 to gain its promotion.
Source: BBC

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player in induced coma after 'tragic accident' during game

02:00
2
Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.

Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony


00:39
3
Malone said the journey to success came after he told his mum he couldn't do math because he had no legs.

Watch: Liam Malone reflects on inspirational mum's help to remove stigma of being 'labelled disabled'

00:15
4
The Kiwis couldn't catch break first breaking their rudder and then taking a nosedive out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment flying Team NZ nosedive into ocean off Bermuda

5
Coach Stephen Kearney during a Warriors training session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Wednesday 5 April 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kearney not reaching for the panic button despite Warriors' horrid loss to Panthers: 'There's a lesson every week'

02:00
Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.

Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony

Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.


Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


04:04
Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ