'Society needs help' solving football's racism problems, says Jose Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says "society needs help" to drive out racism in the wake of alleged abuse directed at Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger.



The Germany defender reported being the subject of monkey chants during the English Premier League match against Spurs, the latest in a series of incidents at all levels of the game this season.



The incident has led to the Professional Footballers' Association calling for a government-led inquiry.



The British prime minister's office said there remains work to be done by the soccer authorities to stamp out racism, but did not rule out "taking further steps if required".



Mourinho said there was a wider issue of racism in British society that had to be addressed.



"Society needs help. And then football is a micro-society. We need to eradicate any form of discrimination and in this case we are talking about racism. Football and society needs help," he said at a press conference on Monday.

It is understood the Premier League's anti-racism protocol was enacted for the first time during Sunday's match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, after the matter was reported to referee Anthony Taylor by Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta.



Taylor informed the fourth official, who then liaised with Spurs' safety officer and police.



One of the options open to the safety officer and police to tackle the issue would be an announcement over the public address system.



Although this happened three times, it is believed there was only one isolated incident which was not repeated.



Nevertheless, the PFA's equalities officer Iffy Onuora insists it is now time for the "warm words" to stop and firm action to start.



He has called for a government inquiry into racism in the game and the need for tougher criminal penalties for hate crime, citing the tough sentences handed down after the London riots in 2011.



"I've seen decisions made on public policy, when they had the London riots and people were getting sentenced to 10 years and things like that, it was a policy decision to send a clear message," Onuora told the PA news agency.



British Home Secretary Priti Patel said racism in all walks of life was completely unacceptable and soccer was no exception.



"Those found guilty of a racially aggravated offence under the Public Order Act can face a sentence of both six months in prison and a 10-year ban from attending all football matches," he said.

