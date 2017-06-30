'So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life' - Ronaldo leaves Portugal team to be with twin sons

Cristiano Ronaldo left the Confederations Cup in Russia to join his twin sons who were born before the tournament began.

Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo with his new twin sons. Source: Twitter/ Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo posted on his Facebook page after Portugal's semifinals loss yesterday to Chile that "I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time."

Portugal lost a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw, and will be without their star player for the third-place match. That is on Monday in Moscow against Mexico.

The football superstar posted on Twitter a photo of himself and his twin sons.

"So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," tweeted Ronaldo.

Ronaldo says he "will not forget" the understanding shown by Portugal team management.

The Portuguese football federation said Ronaldo shared news of the births before the tournament, and is now released so "he can finally see his children."