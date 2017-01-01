 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Slimani ends Leicester's winless run with 1-0 win against West Ham

share

Sources:

SKY | Associated Press

Leicester moved six points clear of the relegation zone today after the struggling champions beat West Ham 1-0 for their first English Premier League victory in four matches.

Leicester’s tight 1-0 win was their fifth of the season as they attempt to retain the EPL title.
Source: SKY

Club record signing Islam Slimani headed in the 20th-minute goal at King Power stadium.

Leicester moved up one spot in the standings — from 16th to 15th.

Midtable West Ham lost its first league game after three consecutive victories.

Michail Antonio hit the bar for the Hammers who, despite dominating the second half, failed to find a way through.

With the recalled Riyad Mahrez taking up attention behind Slimani, wingers Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton were given extra space and it was Albrighton who played a key role in the game's only goal.

A slick one-touch move saw Danny Drinkwater feed Albrighton on the right and his outstanding first-time delivery looped on to Slimani's head and the forward gave West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph no chance from six yards (meters).

If the first half was played at breakneck speed, the second failed to live up to expectations as the Hammers tried to fight back.

But with defences on top, neither side managed to maintain the excitement.

When the visitors did threaten, Andy Carroll headed wide with five minutes left.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:28
2
The reds kept pressure on leaders Chelsea, with Georginio Wijnaldum's goal giving them a 1-0 win at Anfield.

Liverpool beat Manchester City to go second in EPL

02:10
3
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


00:35
4
Ardie and Julian joked about their tennis abilities saying coming up against the Williams sisters was even more nerve-racking than a test match.

Watch: 'He thinks he's a tennis player' – The giggling Savea brothers trade banter after facing Williams sisters

00:28
5
Venus Williams said it was a winning start for her here in New Zealand and noted the brothers' athleticism.

'It was the most enjoyable point of 2017!' - Venus elated to match up against the Savea brothers


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three are critical, including two children, following the crash today.

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

00:22
A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.

00:07
A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.

Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

A burning string of fireworks sent sparks flying at a massive crowd at a Full Moon Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ