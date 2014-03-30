TODAY |

Skipper Andrew Durante to become latest star to quit Wellington Phoenix as player drain continues

The Wellington Phoenix have suffered another blow ahead of the new A-League season, with captain Andrew Durante set to become the latest player to leave the club, according to multiple reports.

Already reeling from the departures of goalkeeper Filip Kurto, strike duo Roy Krishna and David Williams, 37-year old Durante's likely departure comes as a hammer blow for the Phoenix.

He is the most capped player in the club's history.

Beginning his career in 2001 before moving to the Phoenix in 2008, Durante is also the A-League's most capped player with over 300 appearances, arguably playing his best football last season under Mark Rudan, as the Nix sealed a first play-off appearance since 2015.

The veteran defender had initially planned on retiring at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, however was convinced by Rudan to play another year as the Phoenix looked to rebuild from a disastrous season.

Durante will reportedly link up with former manager Rudan at Western United, leaving the Phoenix after 273 appearances for the club. Durante would become the latest Phoenix acquisition for Western United, having also snapped up goalkeeper Kurto, and midfielder Max Burgess.

