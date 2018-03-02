 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Silva lining! Manchester City rookie scores belter in demolition of Arsenal

share

Source:

Associated Press

Manchester City outclassed Arsenal by 3-0 for the second time in less than a week, this time humiliating the Gunners in front of their home fans in the English Premier League.

Bernado Silva's opener helped the Sky Blues to a 3-0 win over the Gunners.
Source: SKY

City had three goals well before halftime, as Bernardo Silva, David Silva, and Leroy Sane capitalized on Arsenal's ever-present defensive frailties.

Arsenal squandered an early chance to get back into the match in the second half when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty was easily saved.

The result gave City a 16-point lead at the league summit ahead of Manchester United, and it left Arsenal in sixth place and 10 points off the Champions League places, and manager Arsene Wenger facing further scorn from the team's fans.

The embarrassment was a double dose of disgrace for Arsenal, which lost to City 3-0 in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

In below-freezing temperatures at Emirates Stadium, Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 15th minute after Leroy Sane was allowed to dribble across the pitch from near the touchline. He skipped past four Arsenal defenders before laying off to Silva, who curled the ball over goalkeeper Petr Cech's fingertips.

David Silva doubled the scoreline in the 28th after Sane again outfoxed Arsenal's defense, this time turning past Shkodran Mustafi to cut toward goal. He whizzed a pass inside to Sergio

Aguero on the edge of area, and Silva dribbled past right back Hector Bellerin too easily before firing past Cech.

Sane had the simplest of goals in the 33rd after a bright counterattack from City involving Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne. At the end of it, a cross from Kyle Walker fooled Bellerin and he and Cech fell over as the ball landed near Sane, who just had to poke the ball in at the near post.

It was the first time Arsenal conceded three goals in the first half of a Premier League home game. The Arsenal crowd was incensed, booing loudly at halftime and at the final whistle.

Arsenal wasted opportunities and the most clear-cut came in the 53rd. Aubameyang stepped up confidently at the penalty spot after fellow new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan was brought down in the area by Nicolas Otamendi. But City goalkeeper Ederson guessed correctly and easily dived down to catch the effort.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

2
Atlanta will be left with a few battered bodies after Adams muscled up in the paint and didn't stop for anyone.

'He does an amazing job' - NBA superstar Russell Westbrook beams over Steven Adams

3
Sonny Bill Williams finds a gap during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby predictions: Campbell Burnes' picks for round two

4
Jordie has graduated from being called "bub" to "udon" by his older brother.

Barrett brothers return to Hurricanes' starting line up to face Jaguares

5
Tall Blacks Mika Vukona drops the ball during the Basketball World Cup qualifier match between the Tall Blacks and Korea at TSB Arena in Wellington on Thursday the 23 November 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Tall Blacks fall in world rankings despite back-to-back wins

00:28
The closure of SH1 due to Cyclone Gita allowed the detonation work to happen.

Watch: 'Rocky' the 700 tonne boulder blown up as work crew takes advantage of Kaikoura road closure

"Due to its size, another earthquake could have sent it rolling down the hill, taking out any rockfall protection in the process."

06:31

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

The rodeo advocate clashed with the Breakfast host on the issue.

01:57
Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.

Legal profession's current sexual harassment complaint process can 're-victimise' complainants, says Law Society

The society's president Kathryn Beck spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast as it launches a working group to look into the issue.

11:48
1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest

Inside Parliament podcast: Simon Bridges as new National leader 'such an anti-climax'

1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest.


00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 