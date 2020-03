Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score twice as Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-0 at King Power Stadium in the Premier League today.

Harvey Barnes also scored twice as the Foxes cemented their hold on third place in the table, opening up a five-point lead on Chelsea in fourth.

The heavy defeat sees Villa stay 19th and in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety with 10 league games to play this season.