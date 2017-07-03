 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Shocker! Brain explosion by Chile defender gifts Germany Confederations Cup title

share

Source:

Associated Press

Germany's experimental young side overcame street-wise Chile to win a bruising Confederations Cup final 1-0 on Sunday, vindicating Joachim Loew's decision to leave most of his world champions at home.

Marcelo Diaz's mistake allowed Germany to take the match 1-0, and the tournament.
Source: SKY

Lars Stindl scored his third goal of the World Cup warm-up tournament in the 20th minute, tapping into an empty net after a defensive blunder.

It came completely against the run of play in a first-half dominated by Chile, but the more experienced south American champions could find no way past a side that is effective on the counterattack.

Chile's frustrations were clear in the second half when Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal squared up to Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich, who was also shoved by Gary Medel.

Gonzalo Jara then elbowed Germany forward Timo Werner in the face but escaped with a yellow card despite the incident being reviewed by the referee on a pitch-side monitor.

It was the latest moment of confusion during trials of the video replay system by FIFA, which is determined to retain the technology at the World Cup next year in Russia despite major teething problems.

Russia's capabilities as a host for the World Cup next year became far clearer during the two weeks it hosted eight teams in four cities, as the country overcome concerns about fan behavior to provide a welcoming environment. It has also proved a useful testing ground for Germany, with Loew able to test the capabilities of the talent at his disposal.

Victory in St. Petersburg came two days after Germany beat Spain in the Under-21 European Championship final, signaling a bright future for a country which will return to Russia in a year to defend the World Cup won in Brazil in 2014.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:10
1
Three women say they were relentlessly harassed by one fan at the Brisbane event.

Video: 'Is that how you speak to all women' - female boxing fans targeted with disgusting sexist tirade at Pacquiao v Horn blockbuster


00:30
2
The All Blacks captain helped pick his side up after the 24-21 defeat in Wellington.

Watch: Behind-closed-doors vision shows Kieran Read consoling All Blacks teammates after gut-wrenching Lions loss

00:43
3
The midfielder said he had contacted Anthony Watson and apologised for the no-arms tackle that resulted in last night's send-off.

Watch: 'I let my brothers down' - SBW cops four-week ban for red card tackle in second Lions Test

00:29
4
Marcelo Diaz's mistake allowed Germany to take the match 1-0, and the tournament.

Shocker! Brain explosion by Chile defender gifts Germany Confederations Cup title

02:15
5
Hilary posed the question in Friday, and her suggestion came to fruition.

'I blame you!' – Breakfast crew hit up Hilary Barry over All Blacks' loss after bold claim it would be good for Lions series if they crashed to defeat

00:50
During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".


02:15
Bill English says measures need to be within legal parameters, however.

'People can see what they're taking is dangerous' - legal festival drug testing could be a good idea, says PM Bill English

But he says it's a matter for the police.

01:03
New US Ambassador Scott Brown says Trump is speaking to his people, not the media and politicians.

Watch: 'It's a joke, people need to lighten up a bit' - new US Ambassador to NZ defends Donald Trump's latest tweet

Scott Brown says Trump has "developed a way of communicating with the average American".


02:15
Hilary posed the question in Friday, and her suggestion came to fruition.

'I blame you!' – Breakfast crew hit up Hilary Barry over All Blacks' loss after bold claim it would be good for Lions series if they crashed to defeat

Hilary posed the question in Friday.

00:55
Avi feels as though he has compromised his integrity and is disappointed with himself.

Survivor NZ blog: Guilt, unexpected challenge wins, and return to isolation

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ