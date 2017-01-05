 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Shane Smeltz: Wellington Phoenix are 'a work in progress'

share

Source:

AAP

Striker Shane Smeltz says the Wellington Phoenix are a work in progress and the A-League club know they have to improve.

With his transfer papers completed, the former All Whites striker could make his official comeback in Perth tonight.
Source: 1 NEWS

Smeltz began his second stint with the Phoenix in a 2-1 away defeat to Perth Glory last Thursday.

It was the first loss for the co-coaching team of Des Buckingham and Chris Greenacre, who took over after Ernie Merrick resigned in early December.

As they eye a run of three home matches, the Phoenix are in eighth position on the competition ladder, four points outside the top six.

"We certainly know what we need to work on," Smeltz said.

"It's a work in progress. We're playing a different way from what the boys were playing, I understand, four or five weeks ago.

"There's definitely room for improvement, we know that, and hopefully that's going to come sooner rather than later."

The much-travelled Smeltz played for the Phoenix between 2007 and 2009.

The 35-year-old All White lasted just more than an hour in his first match back in the A-League before being subbed and he said he knew he was going to fade in the second half.

His departure was quickly followed by that of the Phoenix's top-scorer, Roy Krishna, who was controversially shown a straight red card for a tackle on Shane Lowry.

The sending-off means Krishna, who had scored in the 11th minute to take his season tally to eight goals, putting him equal fourth in the league, will miss the match against the Central Coast Mariners on Saturday.

"He's key to the squad, that's for sure," Smeltz said.&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

"He's been doing well this season, so we'll certainly miss him, but I think we have players to come in that will do a great job."

Smeltz was among those to question whether Krishna should have got his marching orders.

"Personally I didn't make much of it at all," he said of the challenge. "I've seen far worse."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

00:29
2
The former England cricket star 'didn't think it was right' Adelaide allrounder Kieron Pollard had strapping on his bowling hand.

'I'm not gonna bat until it's off!' Flustered Kevin Pietersen refuses to face BBL star with strapping on hand in bizarre protest

00:30
3
Juan Mata's sweet finish helped clinch a 2-0 win over Hull in the League Cup's first round.

Watch: Straight from the training pitch! Man United's flawless move clinches first leg

4
Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Ronda Rousey breaks silence after failed UFC return with inspirational quote

01:45
5
The Kiwi batsman went hard before rain stopped play in the second test against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Ross Taylor putting record-equalling chances to back of mind - 'If the hundred comes, it comes'

00:27
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Nivea sunscreen products criticised for being ineffective online

Nivea sunscreen slammed online with angry sunburnt customers saying it simply doesn't work

Customers have reported severe sunburn and blisters despite using the product.


02:25
A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

Michael Chamberlain, NZ-born father of baby Azaria, dies after cancer battle

A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

02:09
An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

'The appliance stopped pumping' - one of the shocking problems reported with fire engine fleet

An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

01:19
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

'Summer's trying to arrive on the scene... but it's struggling!'

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ