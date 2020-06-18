TODAY |

Shambolic return for Premier League as technology fails to award Sheffield United certain goal

Source:  Associated Press

It took just 41 minutes for the restarted Premier League to create another big controversy over technology.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aston Villa’s Orjan Nyland had a video blunder to thank for his side escaping with a 0-0 draw in the Premier League’s first match back. Source: Spark

This time, it wasn’t a VAR decision that was the talking point.

Instead, the typically reliable Hawk-Eye goal-line technology was at fault during the first game after a 100-day shutdown because of the coronavirus.

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood swung a dangerous free kick into the six-yard box of Aston Villa’s penalty area and the ball was collected by backpedaling Villa goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland.

However, Nyland was bundled into the sidenetting of the goal by a teammate and replays appeared to show the entire ball had crossed the line as the goalkeeper leaned near the post.

Sheffield United’s players celebrated what would have been the first goal after the resumption, but referee Michael Oliver didn’t award it.

Oliver pointed to his watch, suggesting it hadn’t vibrated to signal a goal had been awarded by Hawk-Eye.

The match finished 0-0, depriving Champions League-chasing Sheffield United of two points that could yet prove crucial in its attempt to qualify for the lucrative European competition.

Hawk-Eye issued an apology to “the Premier League, Sheffield United and everyone affected by this incident” in a statement after the game that acknowledged that ball had crossed the line but said the view of its cameras had been blocked.

“The seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender and goalpost,” the statement read.

“This level of occlusion has never been seen before in over 9,000 matches that the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been in operation.”

Hawk-Eye insisted the technology was tested and “functional” throughout the game, in accordance with the laws of the game.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Fly high my queen' - Tongan league star Konrad Hurrell flooded with support after mother dies
2
Shambolic return for Premier League as technology fails to award Sheffield United certain goal
3
Sevu Reece's brilliant analysis of young Blues winger Caleb Clarke - 'He's a bloody big boy!'
4
Organisers of cancelled Rally NZ out to lure WRC back with revamped Auckland event
5
Dan Carter auctioning one of his prized All Blacks Test jerseys for first time
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

A-League to resume on July 16, final could be held in New Zealand

Chris Wood unlikely for Premier League resumption with Achilles injury

Norwich City player tests positive for Covid-19, four days away from Premier League return
01:16

Tom Sermanni extends Football Ferns coaching deal for Tokyo Olympics