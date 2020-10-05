Seventh heaven! Aston Villa humiliate defending EPL champions Liverpool

It's a scoreline that'll force fans into a double take, Premier League champions Liverpool embarrassed 7-2 by Aston Villa.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP) Source: Associated Press

The Reds' abysmal performance is the first time Liverpool have conceded seven goals since 1963 and only their fourth league defeat since January 2019.

Aston Villa had four different goal scorers with Ollie Watkins scoring a first-half hat-trick.

Watkins had never scored a Premier League goal before today.

The early signs were not good for Liverpool, with goalkeeper Allison out injured, with reserve goalkeeper Adrian going between the sticks.

The Spanish keeper made an early mistake, a sign for things to come as Villa raced to a 2-0 lead before Mohammad Salah pulled one back to give Liverpool hope.

That would be short lived as the home side continuously found space behind the Reds' defence to bang in the goals.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith was ecstatic after the game.

"Liverpool have got a great record at Villa Park, one of my first games was watching them win 5-0 here. We never dreamed of getting a result like this today.

"The performance was outstanding from start to finish. We created an awful lot of chances against an exceptional defence and team. We had to work very hard."

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk was livid with his side's humiliating performance.

"It's hard to lose the way we lost tonight. First and foremost well done to Aston Villa, we have to give them the credit they deserve. It was one of those performances where we weren't 100 per cent at it from start to finish."

"The goals we conceded we shouldn't have done, but also the chances that we had, we should have done better."

The defender also refused to blame the absences of stars Sadio Mane and Allison on the humbling defeat.