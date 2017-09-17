 

Sergio Aguero hat-trick sends Manchester City top of EPL

Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick as Manchester City thrashed host Watford 6-0 in the English Premier League.

The striker bagged a triple in the 6-0 thrashing of Watford.
Pep Guardiola's side made it 15 goals in three games as it followed up thumping victories over Liverpool and Feyernood to end Watford's unbeaten start to the league.

Aguero's early double put City in control. He set up Gabriel Jesus to make it three before halftime. Nicolas Otamendi headed in the fourth, Aguero completed his hat trick, and Raheem Sterling added a late penalty.

The victory took City atop the standings with four wins and a draw from five games. Manchester United can go level on Sunday with a win over Everton.

Watford had kept three consecutive clean sheets in the league under new manager Marco Silva, but couldn't contain City's attack.

Aguero headed in Kevin de Bruyne's free kick in the 27th minute then tapped in David Silva's cross just four minutes later.

The Argentine striker turned provider before the interval as he released strike partner Gabriel Jesus, who finished accurately into the bottom corner.

Nicolas Otamendi headed in a Silva corner to make it 4-0 in the 63rd, and Aguero got his third 10 minutes from time.

Aguero passed on penalty-taking duty to Sterling, who marked his return from suspension by completing the rout.

