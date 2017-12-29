 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Sensational pass from halfway sets up game-clinching goal for Arsenal in EPL win over Crystal Palace

share

Source:

Associated Press

Arsenal maintained its push for the top four in the English Premier League by beating Crystal Palace 3-2 this morning.

Alexis Sanchez may have finished it off, but the pinpoint pass from Jack Wilshere inside his own half was something to behold.
Source: SKY

The Gunners remained sixth but stayed one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Crystal Palace had been undefeated in its last eight games and, though it next hosts Manchester City, it again demonstrated it can survive by often resisting Arsenal and going level with Andros Townsend's goal. Palace remains one point off the drop zone.

Arsenal was off the mark first when Alexandre Lacazette's shot forced goalkeeper Julian Speroni into a save that reached only the unmarked Shkodran Mustafi, who tapped-in with ease.

The equalizer began on the left wing four minutes into the second half; Wilfried Zaha used his footwork to cross towards Townsend, who under little pressure finished first-time into the bottom left corner beyond the diving Petr Cech.

Arsenal required time to recover from the setback, and it was only after a lethargic clearance from Christian Benteke after the hour mark that the Gunners were gifted the chance they needed. When Benteke half-heartedly cleared a corner to Calum Chambers, the defender returned possession to the Palace box and watched as Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez combined to create space for the latter to strike into the bottom left corner.

Despite leading, Arsenal's form this season meant only another goal would make victory look likely, and its fans had to wait only four more minutes.

With a brilliant chipped-pass from inside his own half, Jack Wilshere - often peripheral this season - sent Sanchez into space in the Palace area and, after he impressively controlled, the Chilean routinely poked beyond Speroni.

Crystal Palace's pressure and obvious ambition produced a goal in the 89th minute when, after a corner, Townsend crossed to James Tomkins who, under too little pressure at the back post, headed in.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle. New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies, first One Day International cricket, Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand. Wednesday, 20 December, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Munro falls after brings up fifty, Black Caps look to accelerate in T20 opener against Windies

00:36
2
Tony Kemp says the problems in the Kiwis' camp extend far beyond the players and coach.

No Kiwis selected in Rugby League World XIII after horror campaign at World Cup

00:47
3
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


01:43
4
Runners up Comanche have lodged a protest after the finish of the annual race.

Comanche skipper says protest was about 'respect', not winning: 'That wasn't why I lodged it at all'

00:30
5
The hosts went to lunch 94 runs behind in the fourth Ashes Test.

England double strike leaves Australia in trouble in Melbourne

02:22
Buddy’s is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

Three-legged Christchurch dog lives happy life with new family after severe abuse

Buddy's is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


01:41
Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he’s volunteered over Christmas.

'It's my way of saying thank you' - Auckland's ex-homeless pitching in at the City Mission

Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he's volunteered over Christmas.

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 