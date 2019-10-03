TODAY |

Sensational Luis Suarez volley fires Barcelona to comeback victory over Inter Milan

Associated Press
Luis Suárez scored two second-half goals as Barcelona came from behind to beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the Champions League.

Lautaro Martínez put Inter ahead in the second minute and the Italian visitors had several chances to add to their lead before Suárez levelled against the run of play in the 58th with a superb strike from outside the area.

It was then Lionel Messi’s turn to take over late, when he dribbled past two defenders while gliding down the right flank before finding Suárez. The Uruguay striker used an excellent first touch to take the ball past Diego Godín before slotting in the winner.

Antonio Conte’s side had kept Messi in check for most of the match. But Messi, who had not played more than 45 minutes in any game this season due to injuries, saved his best for the critical moment to deal Inter their first loss of the season in all competitions.

Barcelona shares the lead of Group F with four points along with Borussia Dortmund, who beat Slavia Prague 2-0 with two goals by Achraf Hakimi. Inter and Prague were left with one point from two matches.

The striker netted twice in his side's 2-1 Champions League win. Source: SKY
