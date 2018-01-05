 

Sensational long-range strike from Son Heung-min salvages EPL draw for Spurs against West Ham

A powerful long-range strike by Son Heung-min salvaged a 1-1 draw for Tottenham against West Ham this morning at the climax of a packed festive Premier League programme.

The South Korean star struck th eball brilliantly with less than 10 minutes to go to ensure Tottenham secured a point from the fixture.
The South Korean, showing no signs of exhaustion after completing a second match inside 48 hours, spared Tottenham from embarrassment 84 minutes into a game it had completely dominated - without finding the ruthlessness needed in front of goal.

West Ham took the lead with its only shot on target, and it was a thunderbolt as breath-taking as Son's effort 14 minutes later.

Pedro Obiang blasted the ball into the top corner into the 70th minute to stun Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris who had little to do for most of the London derby at Wembley Stadium.

The draw meant Tottenham only closed the gap on Liverpool in the fourth Champions League qualification place to three points. Arsenal is two points behind Tottenham in fifth.

West Ham moved two points clear of the relegation zone as the Premier League, which has seen 30 games in the last 10 days, takes a pause for FA Cup and League Cup fixtures over the next week.

