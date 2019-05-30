TODAY |

Senior New Zealand football official banned by FIFA for bribery and corruption

Simon Plumb
1 NEWS Producer and Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Football
Pacific Islands
Simon Plumb

A senior New Zealand football figure has been banned for bribery and corruption.

Former FIFA committee member and Oceania Football secretary general Tai Nicholas has been slapped with an eight-year ban from all football-related activities and fined $75,000 by FIFA.

An investigation by world football’s independent ethics committee has found Nicholas guilty of misappropriating FIFA money, as well as offering and accepting gifts and other benefits.

The sum of money – and the gifts involved – have not been made clear.

For years, Nicholas has not only been one of the most powerful people in Kiwi football, but in world sport. Previously the long-term OFC secretary general, he also held privileged positions on FIFA committees in which he represented New Zealand.

Nicholas’ role also meant he regularly attended FIFA’s annual congress in Zurich, Switzerland, where the sport’s biggest powerbrokers decide the future of the game.

Nicholas quit as OFC secretary general last year.

FIFA’s announcement this morning follows it freezing $13.3m funding to the OFC for the development of a “Home of Football” sports facility in Auckland.

In a statement, FIFA said Nicholas had breached its code of ethics for bribery and corruption.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Tai Nicholas, former General Secretary of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) and former FIFA standing committee member, guilty of having misappropriated FIFA funds, as well as having offered and accepted gifts or other benefits, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” the statement said.

“The investigation into Mr Nicholas concerned the misappropriation of FIFA funds allocated to the OFC between 2014 and 2017 in relation to the OFC Home of Football, as well as to various undue benefits accepted from or offered to several football officials and other individuals.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Nicholas had breached art. 21 par. 2 of the 2012 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, (Bribery and corruption) and art. 20 of the 2018 edition (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits), and sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for eight years. In addition, a fine of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr Nicholas.

“The decision was notified to Mr Nicholas today, the date on which the ban comes into force.”

Former Oceania Football Confederation general secretary Tai Nicholas
Former Oceania Football Confederation general secretary Tai Nicholas Source: YouTube: OFC
More From
Football
Pacific Islands
Simon Plumb
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
The two former world heavyweight champions traded turns throwing combinations at Kevin Barry and other trainers.
Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp
2
Black Caps Skipper Kane Williamson meets The Queen.
Watch as Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has a chuckle after meeting the Queen
3
Former Oceania Football Confederation general secretary Tai Nicholas
Senior New Zealand football official banned by FIFA for bribery and corruption
4
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
5
The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club.
'Like NBA with training wheels' - How US media, basketball world reacted to Breakers signing top Texas prospect RJ Hampton
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Jack Tame and the panel look at the latest in football in New Zealand and overseas as the under 20 World Cup continues and European football holds its showpiece finals.

TVNZ FC: NZ under20s on fire but Phoenix suffer, and can Spurs upset Liverpool in the Champions League?
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill gestures after inspecting the APEC 2018 International Media Center at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. O'Neill has resigned Sunday after seven years on the job. His announcement follows weeks of high profile defections from his government to the opposition. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill tenders formal resignation
Coach Des Buckingham, Callan Elliot. Honduras v New Zealand, FIFA U20 World Cup, Lublin, Poland. Saturday 25 May 2019.

Junior All Whites' English coach using Māoridom to spur team culture at World Cup
1 NEWS

'Best goal I've ever scored' - Junior All Whites midfielder in awe of his World Cup screamer against Norway