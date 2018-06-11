 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'It sends out the wrong message' - All Whites legend slams Football Ferns coach's defensive approach against Japan

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Whites great Sam Malcolmson hasn't held back in his criticism of New Zealand Football technical director Andreas Heraf's approach to the Football Ferns tactical style, following their 3-1 loss to Japan in Wellington yesterday.

In front of a record crowd, the Football Ferns played out a woeful 3-1 loss in Wellington yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Playing in Wellington for the first time since 1991, the Ferns welcomed a record crowd of over 7000 to the landmark friendly against Japan, in what should have been a celebration of the women's game in New Zealand.

Instead, Heraf - who is also the Football Ferns' coach - employed negative, defensive tactics throughout the match, with five defenders and only one forward, looking to limit the damage Japan were capable of inflicting rather than playing any sort of entertaining match.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Malcolmson - who was part of the famous All Whites side that travelled to the 1982 World Cup in Spain - did not pull any punches in his assessment of Heraf's style.

"I was very disappointed," he said.

"We lost 3-1. (Without) Erin Nayler the goalkeeper, and some woeful finishing by the Japanese attackers, it could have been 7-1 or 8-1.

"Is it better to go out and attack, and get beaten 8-1 or 8-2 or something like that? Or to lose 3-1 with a terrible performance."

Malcolmson also slammed Heraf's refusal to acknowledge the occasion, with the friendly supposed to be a celebration of the Football Ferns' recent achievements, including a pay-parity deal with their male counterparts.

"It's a friendly, lets go forward and attack."

"We had the biggest crowd there, how many of the 7000 are going to come back for a negative performance like that?

"It sends out the wrong message - to the girls and the men.

"It starts to put question marks on how the appointments are made.

"We've got a director of football who's now running the Football Ferns. Questions have got to be asked about the structure and the set up.

"It sends out the wrong message to girls, boys, men wherever you want to say. New Zealand are used to being the underdogs in the football, but we always play organised, structured, and we try to score goals."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

00:51
2
After his victory against Sefer Seferi, the Gypsy King took aim at heavyweight boxing's big guns.

'They're all s***!' Tyson Fury fires shots at Parker, Wilder, Joshua after comeback win

01:11
3
The All Blacks coach is confident there's more to come from his side, despite a 52-11 win over France.

Five things we learned about All Blacks' first Test match against France

01:34
4
In front of a record crowd, the Football Ferns played out a woeful 3-1 loss in Wellington yesterday.

'It sends out the wrong message' - All Whites legend slams Football Ferns coach's defensive approach against Japan

00:15
5
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

01:27
Dann says “so much is at stake” as the US and North Korean leader are set to meet in Singapore on Tuesday.

'So much at stake here' - Corin Dann says Donald Trump can't walk away from North Korea summit 'looking bad', following G7 fracas

President Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet in a historic moment in Singapore tomorrow.


The company which runs Mt Eden Prison have fronted up at Parliament today to face the corrections minister.

Gang violence blamed for rise in prisoners being restrained

Corrections chief executive Ray Smith says the a ballooning inmate population was more violent than ever.

Mr Bridges came in on nine per cent in a Newshub poll - still a way behind Jacinda Ardern, who gained 40 per cent.

'Amateur hour stuff' - Simon Bridges wastes no time ridiculing Government's backdown on Three Strikes law repeal

The Government will not bring its Three Strikes Law repeal before Cabinet as planned because NZ First won't support it.

00:41
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

02:40
Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.

Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 