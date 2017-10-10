 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Scoring manual: Argentina Football red-faced after guide on how to seduce Russian women at World Cup surfaces

share

Source:

Associated Press

Argentina's Football Federation is trying to contain an embarrassing scandal after it handed out a manual that includes advice on how to seduce Russian women during the World Cup.

Argentina's football superstar Lionel Messi.

Argentina's football superstar Lionel Messi shows his frustration at his team's lacklustre qualifying campaign.

Source: 1 NEWS

The manual was handed out to journalists, players and coaches during a free course about the Russian language and culture organized by the national federation. It included a section under the title: "What to do to have a chance with a Russian girl."

The advice included lines like: "Make sure you're clean, smell good and dress well." It also said that Russian woman don't like to be seen as objects. "Because Russian women are beautiful many men only want to sleep with them...the advice is to treat the woman in front of you as if she is someone of value," it says.

The AFA said today that the material was included by mistake by the teacher and that it does not reflect the values of the federation or its directives. It also said that it has been removed. Local reports say that the material was taken from a blog about Russian women.

"We express our most sincere apologies to those that were affected by the publication which in no way reflects the thinking of the Argentina Football Association, nor of its president Claudio Tapia or any of its executives," a statement from the AFA said.

Argentina has been at the forefront of a grassroots movement to fight violence against women that has spread worldwide. The manual's advice has triggered criticism from women rights activists and others after it went viral on social media.

The World Cup is being played from June 14-July 15.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
It's safe to say Karolina Pliskova wasn't happy about her loss to Maria Sakkari.

Watch: Enraged tennis star bashes hole in umpire's chair after wrong call ends run at Italian Open

03:58
2
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

3
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Simon Mannering of the Warriors is tackled by Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm during the round eight NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park on April 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

'My body will tell me what decision I'll make' - Warriors veteran Simon Mannering to make a call on NRL career

00:13
4
Michael Cheika said there is a perception that Australian rugby players and teams are soft and need to fire up.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says Aussie players are a 'soft touch', credits Kiwi teams for aggressive style play

00:15
5
The crunching played happened as his Visinia’s Grenoble defeated Oyonnax 47-22.

Watch: Former Blues player Lolagi Visinia lays on brutal tackle in French Top 14 relegation match

00:30
Lawyer Catriona MacLennan says the domestic violence act is excellent law but is not being applied properly.

Catriona MacLennan: The Law Society's heavy-handed action against me will mean no lawyer will ever again publicly criticise a judge

Catriona MacLennan had been under investigation by the Law Society after criticising a judge's decision in a domestic violence case. With that inquiry over, Ms MacLennan responds.

04:16
First Union’s Tali Williams says some workers are not aware that they’re entitled to be paid for all hours of work.

People on 'very low wages' not always aware of their employment rights, 'taken advantage of' by employers - union

First Union's Tali Williams told TVNZ1’s Breakfast a survey revealed 30 per cent of respondents say they’re made to work extra time, for no pay.

02:06
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

Winners in new Labour-led Government's first Budget set to be health, education and state housing, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Our political editor says there's a lot riding on Thursday's Budget for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.

01:51

'He's going to go to hell' says woman sexually abused by Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian in the '80s

For some, like Yvette Olsen, the Gloriavale founder's death has simply brought relief.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 