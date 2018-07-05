'I saw a monumental theft' - Diego Maradona criticises FIFA officials and England after Colombia exit

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.
British counterterrorism police were investigating after two people were left in critical condition.
Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.
It is the first sighting in the Capital in eight years.
The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.