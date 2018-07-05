 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'I saw a monumental theft' - Diego Maradona criticises FIFA officials and England after Colombia exit

share

Source:

Telesur

The Argentina legend, famous for the Hand of God, saw fit to criticise England's victory yesterday.
Source: Telesur

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
The Argentina legend, famous for the Hand of God, saw fit to criticise England's victory yesterday.

'This was a theft' - Diego Maradona slams FIFA officials and victorious England, apologises to Colombia

2
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Flying ants cause Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark to shake her hair as she attempts to serve against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their Ladies' Singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Bugs, 'lucky' foe knocks No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki out of Wimbledon

00:23
3
The players were protesting their accomodation and not getting paid.

Zimbabwe rugby team found sleeping on streets before World Cup qualifier


00:15
4
It all counts as the Stars overcame the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 56-51 in Auckland last night.

Watch: 'The goal counts' - the bizarre moment the ball gets stuck in net as Northern Stars roar to victory

5
Ben Hunt passes during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Ben Hunt disappointed at State of Origin axing

03:52
Dr Paul Quigley says while spit tests can detect things like cannabis or other illicit drugs, they may be useless in some cases.

Expert: Road-side drug tests would miss synthetic and prescription drugs - two of our biggest killers

The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.

00:47
Police in England made the shocking announcement more people appear to have been poisoned with a deadly chemical.

UK police confirm couple poisoned by same nerve agent as ex-Russian spy and daughter

British counterterrorism police were investigating after two people were left in critical condition.


03:23
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.

01:42
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

It is the first sighting in the Capital in eight years.


00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.