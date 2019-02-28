Sarri unsure when benched Chelsea keeper Kepa will return to starting squad after League Cup final defiance

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga remains the club's first choice No.1 but manager Maurizio Sarri has not yet decided if the Spaniard will be recalled to the starting XI for their English Premier League trip to Fulham.



Arrizabalaga was fined by the club for his refusal to be substituted near the end of extra time in Monday's League Cup final defeat by Manchester City and was dropped for Thursday's 2-0 league win over Tottenham.



"I'm sure in one of the two next matches he will be on the pitch," Sarri said, suggesting Willy Caballero could continue in goal after making his first league appearance of the season against Spurs.



"Kepa's the first choice of course, he is very young, he's improving, we know very well that he can become one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.



"But in this moment we know that Willy is doing very well."



Sarri said Chelsea's players had to take the opportunity to draw closer together after the incident at Wembley last week.

