TODAY |

Sarri unsure when benched Chelsea keeper Kepa will return to starting squad after League Cup final defiance

AAP
Topics
Football
UK and Europe

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga remains the club's first choice No.1 but manager Maurizio Sarri has not yet decided if the Spaniard will be recalled to the starting XI for their English Premier League trip to Fulham.

Arrizabalaga was fined by the club for his refusal to be substituted near the end of extra time in Monday's League Cup final defeat by Manchester City and was dropped for Thursday's 2-0 league win over Tottenham.

"I'm sure in one of the two next matches he will be on the pitch," Sarri said, suggesting Willy Caballero could continue in goal after making his first league appearance of the season against Spurs.

Chris Chang and the panel unpack the Chelsea substitution debacle and the other big football news in NZ and overseas. Source: 1 NEWS

"Kepa's the first choice of course, he is very young, he's improving, we know very well that he can become one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

"But in this moment we know that Willy is doing very well."

Sarri said Chelsea's players had to take the opportunity to draw closer together after the incident at Wembley last week.

"After a difficult situation, a group is not the same. So there is the opportunity to be better, and you have to take it," the Italian added.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, right, and Chelsea's David Luiz react during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, right, and Chelsea's David Luiz react during the English League Cup final Source: Associated Press
Topics
Football
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tyrone May in space during the Ox & Palm Pacific Test Invitational. Toa Samoa v Mate Ma'a Tonga, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 23rd June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Tyrone May identified as Panthers' player involved in latest sex video
2
Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights
Shaun Johnson shines on Sharks debut, sets up two tries against Knights
3
Goodhue got his team rolling early with his left boot as the Crusaders claimed a 22-12 win in Brisbane.
Cheeky Jack Goodhue cross kick sets up first try, gets Crusaders off to perfect start in gritty win over Reds
4
The 18-year-old completed the Whanganui mile in 3:58.41 to set a new record.
Top Kiwi running prospect Sam Tanner completes sub-four minute mile, beating Nick Willis' old Kiwi record
5
Sunwolves flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi scores against the Chiefs
Sunwolves punish sloppy Chiefs to take first ever away Super Rugby win
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran reportedly married in secret ceremony

1 NEWS

Manchester City grind out win over West Ham after Aguero converts controversial penalty
Edward Dawkins of New Zealand competes in the Men's Sprint Qualifying

Kiwi Men's Team Sprint fails to feature in medals at track cycling world champs
1 NEWS

Kiwi cyclist caught up in chaotic crash at track cycling world championships