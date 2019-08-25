Sarpreet Singh stars for Bayern Munich reserves, sets up teammate to score

All White Sarpreet Singh has hit the ground running for Bayern Munich's second team, setting up a goal in his side's 2-2 draw with FC Chemnitzer.

Having dropped down into Bayern's reserve side after his stint with the first team, Singh started on the right wing, playing the full 90 minutes.

After Bayern II went behind in the second half, Singh moved central in order to better influence attacking play for his side.

The move paid off. The Kiwi slipped a silky through ball behind for oncoming teammate Leon Dajaku, rifling past the keeper with a one- touch finish to level scores.

Bayern II took the lead 10 minutes later through Jannik Rochelt, only for Chemnitzer to equalise in the 85th minute through David Tuma.

Singh's former Phoenix and All Whites teammate Tom Doyle was an unused substitute for Chemnitzer.