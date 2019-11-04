TODAY |

Sarpreet Singh shines in German football, scores and assists for Bayern Munich II

All White Sarpreet Singh is continuing to impress in German football's third division, scoring and assisting for Bayern Munich's reserve side in their 5-3 defeat to SV Meppen.

Starting in a central midfield role in Bayern II's 3-5-2 shape, Singh assisted his side's first goal, his pinpoint cross from a free kick nodded in by teammate Timo Kern.

Singh would then go from provider to scorer in the second half, coolly slotting home a shot from the edge of the box after a Bayern II counter attack.

Unfortunately, Bayern II's defence wouldn't prove as clinical as the young Kiwi, letting in five goals to slip to defeat.

Singh's individual form makes for impressive reading so far this season, scoring twice and assisting five more from his 10 matches played.

The result sees Bayern II sit 14th in the German third division after 14 matches played, picking up five wins, three draws and six defeats.

The Kiwi was in fine form, but couldn't prevent his side's 5-3 defeat to SV Meppen. Source: DFB
