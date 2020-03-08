Sarpreet Singh scores inch-perfect volley for Bayern Munich II

Kiwi Sarpreet Singh put in another impressive display for Bayern Munich II, scoring in his side's 2-0 victory over SG Sonnenhof Großaspach.

Coming off the bench as a second half substitute with scores locked at 0-0, Singh found himself playing in a deeper midfield role for Bayern II.

His introduction seeing Bayern II increase their intensity before striker Jann-Fiete Arp opened the scoring after the hour mark.

Singh then put the final nail in the coffin, an attempted clearance falling nicely to the Kiwi, who unleashed the perfect volley with his left foot to leave the SG goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

The Kiwi midfielder has now scored seven goals with seven assists as well in 20 games for Bayern II this season.