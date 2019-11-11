Sarpreet Singh scores double as Bayern Munich II claim victory

All White Sarpreet Singh continues to impress for Bayern Munich II in German football's third division, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over FC Magdeburg.

Starting out of position as a striker in a 3-5-2 shape, Singh looked every bit a qualified forward, netting the opener after just 21 minutes.

The 20-year-old Kiwi doubled his tally less than 10 minutes later, giving Bayern II a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Magdeburg would grab a goal back in the second half, but the damage was already done by Singh and Bayern II, holding on for a victory.

The win sees Bayern II move to ninth in the German third division, sitting on equal points with Viktoria Koln but behind on goal difference.