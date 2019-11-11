Sarpreet Singh scores double as Bayern Munich II claim victory

All White Sarpreet Singh continues to impress for Bayern Munich II in German football's third division, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over FC Magdeburg.
Starting out of position as a striker in a 3-5-2 shape, Singh looked every bit a qualified forward, netting the opener after just 21 minutes.
The 20-year-old Kiwi doubled his tally less than 10 minutes later, giving Bayern II a 2-0 lead heading into the break.
Magdeburg would grab a goal back in the second half, but the damage was already done by Singh and Bayern II, holding on for a victory.
The win sees Bayern II move to ninth in the German third division, sitting on equal points with Viktoria Koln but behind on goal difference.
Singh has scored four goals, and assisted five more in just 11 appearances for Bayern II this season, averaging a goal involvement every 89 minutes.