Sarpreet Singh reflects on first two months with Bayern Munich - 'I didn't think I'd find my feet so quickly'

Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh has spoken about his first two months with German powerhouse Bayern Munich, saying the new venture "couldn't have gone much better".

The 20-year-old told FCBayern.com the shift to European football after transferring from the Wellington Phoenix has taken some time to get used to.

"I just wanted to get used to the game here and take it one step at a time," Singh said.

Those steps became leaps though with the All Whites midfielder given a chance to prove himself during the International Champions Cup and Audi Cup pre-season tournaments against high-profile clubs such as Arsenal, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

"I didn't think I'd find my feet so quickly, and of course, it couldn't have been expected that I'd get a chance with the first team after such a short period of time."

But after taking his chance with both hands, Singh now gets to train with the first team and even got to sit on the bench for the German Super Cup match against Borussia Dortmund.

"I hoped it'd happen and I'm pleased I can pay back the trust. I saw the move to FC Bayern as a big chance that I really want to take advantage of.

"The fact I was able to travel to the USA with the first team and was trusted to get plenty of playing time there and in the Audi Cup is amazing.

"All in all, I feel that I belong to both teams and have been able to get to know several sides of the club. I'm super happy."

Despite his chances of featuring in the first team taking a hit with the signings of Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Michael Cuisance, Singh said his first taste of German football has left him wanting more and he has his next goal in sight - a Bundesliga debut.

"It's something very special to be on the pitch with world champions and global stars. As a young player, you learn a lot in games like that and in every training session. It gives me courage because it shows me I can also reach that level if I work hard," Singh said.

"With the reserves, I want to help ensure that we have nothing to do with a relegation battle in the third division. And of course, if I could make my Bundesliga debut that would be a dream.