Sarpreet Singh to join Bayern Munich stars on US tour

Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh has been selected to join Bayern Munich's biggest stars on their upcoming pre-season tour of the US.

Former Wellington Phoenix star Singh recently signed a three-year deal with the German Bundesliga giants to play in their reserve team.

The 20-year-old must be making a fast impression as today Bayern Munich confirmed to Stuff that he will be jetting off with the first team to the US.

"It’s something I’ve looked forward to my whole life, so to be here is pretty special and I’m very grateful for this opportunity," Singh said of joining Bayern Munich.

Singh, who graduated from the Wellington Phoenix's academy, scored nine goals in 28 matches for the senior team.