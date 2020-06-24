Sarpreet Singh inspiring former Phoenix teammates: 'He's given us the belief'

The Wellington Phoenix are looking to the success of old boy Sarpreet Singh as inspiration for their play-off push.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has notched up another personal milestone this week, making his starting debut for the German giants.

Former teammate and Phoenix defender Liberato Cacace told 1 NEWS they were messaging after the game.

"I'm happy for him. He's a great player, I think he can go so far in this game," Cacace said.

"He's given us the belief to do it ourselves."

Cacace's made no secret of his desire to follow in Singh's footsteps to Europe.

He's hoping the A-League re-start will act as a shop window of sorts.

"There are going to be so many eyes watching the A-League.