TODAY |

Sarpreet Singh inspiring former Phoenix teammates: 'He's given us the belief'

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Wellington Phoenix are looking to the success of old boy Sarpreet Singh as inspiration for their play-off push.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Singh's success in Germany is pushing his former teammates further, says Liberato Cacace. Source: 1 NEWS

The Bayern Munich midfielder has notched up another personal milestone this week, making his starting debut for the German giants.

Former teammate and Phoenix defender Liberato Cacace told 1 NEWS they were messaging after the game.

"I'm happy for him. He's a great player, I think he can go so far in this game," Cacace said.

"He's given us the belief to do it ourselves."

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Cacace's made no secret of his desire to follow in Singh's footsteps to Europe.

He's hoping the A-League re-start will act as a shop window of sorts.

"There are going to be so many eyes watching the A-League.

"I think it's a great opportunity for young ones here, not just in the Phoenix, but the whole league."

Football
Phoenix
Chris Chang
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
No charges to be filed after noose found in garage of NASCAR's only Black driver
2
Police investigating 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over Premier League match
3
American football star Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's encounter with two bears caught on CCTV
4
Tennis world slams 'foolish' Novak Djokovic after positive coronavirus test
5
Australia's 2027 Rugby World Cup bid to potentially involve NZ matches
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:45

NZ Football not getting ahead of themselves despite 2023 Women's World Cup boost

Ardern, Morrison get behind NZ-Australia bid to host FIFA Women's World Cup
00:31

Premier League club apologises after 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over ground during match

NZ-Australia joint bid for women's football World Cup becomes front runner after Japan withdraws - report