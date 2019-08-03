Sarpreet Singh in line to make Champions League debut after being included on bench for Bayern Munich

All Whites star Sarpreet Singh will be in line to make his Champions League debut after being included on the bench for Bayern Munich’s match with Tottenham tomorrow morning.

Sarpreet Singh competes with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen in pre-season. Source: Getty

1 NEWS understands manager Hans Flick included the 20-year-old in the match-day 18 for the clash against Spurs in Munich tomorrow morning.

Both Bayern and Tottenham have secured a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League with 15 and 10 points respectively.

Having won their five games in the Champions League so far, the five-time European champions will be vying to become the first German side to claim full points in the group stage.