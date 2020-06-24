TODAY |

Sarpreet Singh celebrates with Bayern teammates after club officially crowned Bundesliga champs

Source:  1 NEWS

Sarpreet Singh got to hoist the Meisterschale for the first time in his skyrocketing career this morning after Bayern Munich were officially crowned Bundesliga champions at the end of the final match.

Sarpreet Singh and Bayern teammate David Alaba pose with the Meisterschale after winning the Bundesliga. Source: Sarpreet Singh / Twitter

Bayern had already sealed their eight-consecutive title almost two weeks ago but had to wait until after this morning's match against Wolfsburg to get their hands on the trophy.

The champions went out in style, winning 4-0 against the Wolves. Singh was named on the bench for the fixture but didn't feature in the match.

Regardless, the young Kiwi was right in action for the celebrations, collecting a winner's medal and posing for photos with the trophy having made one league appearance for the club during his first season there.

Singh took to social media to express his happiness.

"Blessed to be part of this team. Champions!" he said.

Singh and Bayern could add two more large pieces of silverware to their trophy cabinet this season. They can add the German Cup if they beats Bayer Leverkusen in the July 4 final and are also in contention for the Champions League.

Europe’s premier club competition was postponed because of the coronavirus but is due to finish in a tournament format in August.

