Sarpreet Singh added to Bayern Munich senior squad under new coach

Kiwi Sarpreet Singh's rise with football giants Bayern Munich has taken another step forward, added to the first-team squad under new coach Hansi Flick.

Singh, 20, joined the Bavarian powerhouse at the start of the current European season, initially intended to turn out for Bayern Munich's reserve team in Germany's third division.

However, with Bayern parting ways with manager Niko Kovac at the start of November, new coach Flick has promoted four youngsters in hope of turning the club's fortunes around.

Singh, along with Joshua Zirkzee, Oliver Batista Meier and Leon Dajaku will all join Bayern's first team squad, ahead of tonight's Bundesliga clash against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

"We're convinced that these boys will develop in the best way if they train with the best players," Flick says.

"In our first-team, they have the conditions to do that."

Singh has posted impressive numbers for Bayern Munich II, scoring four goals and assisting five in 11 matches in Germany's third tier.

Sarpreet Singh competes with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen Source: Getty
