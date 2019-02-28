Sadio Mane bamboozles keeper with emphatic backheel finish as Liverpool thrash Watford

Sadio Mane scored twice -- including a highlight back-heel -- in the first half to help Liverpool to a 5-0 win over Watford in Premier League action this morning.

The win at Anfield ensured ensured the Reds remain at the top of the table, one point ahead of Manchester City, themselves winners over West Ham United.

Liverpool raced out to the lead inside of nine minutes when Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a pinpoint beauty for Mane, who slipped between the Watford centre-backs and headed it home.

But it was Mane's second score 10 minutes later that wowed the raucous Anfield crowd. Alexander-Arnold again found Mane, who was completely free and in front of the Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster. A heavy first touch was quickly redeemed with a stellar back-heel that found the back of the net.

Divock Origi, starting for the injured Roberto Firmino, padded Liverpool's lead in the 66th minute with a solo-effort shot from the left wing. Virgil van Dijk added a goal off a header in the 79th minute, then another three minutes later.