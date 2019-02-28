TODAY |

Sadio Mane bamboozles keeper with emphatic backheel finish as Liverpool thrash Watford

AAP
Topics
Football
UK and Europe

Sadio Mane scored twice -- including a highlight back-heel -- in the first half to help Liverpool to a 5-0 win over Watford in Premier League action this morning.

The win at Anfield ensured ensured the Reds remain at the top of the table, one point ahead of Manchester City, themselves winners over West Ham United.

Liverpool raced out to the lead inside of nine minutes when Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a pinpoint beauty for Mane, who slipped between the Watford centre-backs and headed it home.

But it was Mane's second score 10 minutes later that wowed the raucous Anfield crowd. Alexander-Arnold again found Mane, who was completely free and in front of the Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster. A heavy first touch was quickly redeemed with a stellar back-heel that found the back of the net.

Divock Origi, starting for the injured Roberto Firmino, padded Liverpool's lead in the 66th minute with a solo-effort shot from the left wing. Virgil van Dijk added a goal off a header in the 79th minute, then another three minutes later.

Watford, who came into the game on a high after a 5-1 win over Cardiff City, remain in seventh spot on the table.

Mane's second goal of the evening helped Liverpool to a dominant 5-0 win. Source: SKY
Topics
Football
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill WIlliams offloads. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
All Blacks move one step closer to new 12-team World League rugby tournament, competition leaves Pacific Island nations out
2
Wagner finished with 5-47 with the ball as Bangladesh were bowled all out for 234 runs in Hamilton.
Neil Wagner and Black Caps dominate Bangladesh on day one of first Test
3
The first NZ para-climber to go to world champs last year, she has recently had a below-the-knee amputation.
Kiwi para-climber Rachel Maia undergoes life changing amputation, keen to still compete
4
Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during a Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch. , at Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd February 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders make several changes, Ryan Crotty left out for upcoming Reds clash
5
Motorcross.
'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Watch: Large rat rescued after becoming stuck in German manhole cover
13:34
Chris Chang and the panel unpack the Chelsea substitution debacle and the other big football news in NZ and overseas.

TVNZ FC: Kepa's 'Spanish mutiny' against Sarri, Chris Woods' good run of goals, and Rodgers on the move
Boxers Deontay Wilder, left, and Tyson Fury exchange words as they face each other at a news conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. The pair are slated to fight Saturday night for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Tyson Fury v Joseph Parker gains steam after WBC heavyweight rematch with Deontay Wilder scrapped
George Williams of England. England v France during the Rugby League World Cup match from NIB Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. Rugby League World Cup 2017. 12th November 2017. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors engaged in battle with five other NRL clubs to sign England half - report