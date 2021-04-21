TODAY |

Ryan Mason, 29, named as Jose Mourinho's replacement at Tottenham

Ryan Mason will lead Tottenham into the English League Cup final against Manchester City this weekend as the youngest manager in the club's history after being installed as the replacement for the fired Jose Mourinho until the end of the season.

New Tottenham manager Ryan Mason directs his team at the first training session since he took over from Jose Mourinho. Source: Getty

The 29-year-old Mason retired from playing in 2018 on medical advice after failing to fully recover from a fractured skull following a clash of heads during a Premier League game the previous year.

He has been working with Tottenham’s academy's players but was given the top job on today for the remaining month of the season following Mourinho's departure on Monday.

Mason's first game in charge will be against Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday, before the cup final against City at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

He will be the first manager under the age of 30 take charge of a team for a Premier League game.

Tottenham is in seventh place in the league, five points behind fourth-place West Ham in the race for Champions League qualification.

“We have great belief in this squad of talented players," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said.

"We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season.”

