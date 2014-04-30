TODAY |

Ryan Giggs stood down for upcoming Wales games after domestic violence allegations

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Ryan Giggs won't be inolved in Wales' next three international football matches as police investigate allegations of domestic violence.

Ryan Giggs Source: Associated Press

The Wales coach is alleged to have assaulted his girlfriend. However, he denies the claims.

British media have reported he was arrested after police attended a disturbance at his home in Salford.

Assistant coach Robert Page will take charge of upcoming fixtures against the United States, Ireland and Finland, according to a statement from Welsh football officials.

"The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp," the FAW said.

"Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches," the statement added.

"The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time."

The Manchester United legend has been released on bail pending inquiries, according to local media.

Giggs' representatives say he's cooperating with authorities.

Football
Victor Waters
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
